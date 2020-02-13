Munich lures retail investors with social bond debut

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - The City of Munich made a striking entrance into the ESG debt sector with a €120m November 2032 positive-yielding social bond, the first social bond from a German municipality.

The deal was first announced at the end of January and preparations took some doing, according to a spokesman at one of the leads, BayernLB and UniCredit. This was due to the transaction being unrated, the dearth of peers available for comparison and the fact that "the latest transaction out of Munich was in 1997, in a different currency and a completely different environment", he said.

The issuer was initially targeting a deal of €100m-€120m and a tenor of 10-12 years.

"We were monitoring the market for long-dated maturities with the aim to attract retail investors. We decided to go for a long 12-year - almost 13-year - in order to meet their minimum coupon and yield requirements," the banker said.

Guidance was announced at mid-swaps plus 20bp area. Books passed €450m within two hours before size was set at €120m and guidance refined to plus 17bp area, plus or minus 2bp.

Books closed north of €600m, allowing Munich to print its maiden social bond at the tight end, equivalent to a yield of 0.268%.

Domestic investors were allocated 94% of the notes and Italian accounts received the remainder. Banks took the lion’s share at 77%.

"Our aim was to engage inhabitants of Munich to make use of the retail bid to buy into that bond and take part in the movement against rising house prices," the banker said.

"That paid off and we had strong bid from retail-based banks, which received 20% of the notes. This is very different from the existing municipality bonds out there, which are solely targeted at institutional investors."

The banker said that Munich could have gone for a shorter-dated tenor and drawn an even larger order book, had it focused exclusively on institutional investors.

Social bonds are scarce compared to green bonds and the banker said that Munich's "visible success" had "blazed the trail for further ones".

This appeared to be the case when Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg followed a day later with a €100m February 2025 social bond.

The five-year paper came at a spread of 3bp through mid-swaps, which translated to a yield of minus 0.301%. NordLB and UniCredit led the deal, which is rated Aaa by Moody's.

(Reporting by Malicka Sielinou; editing by Ian Edmondson, Philip Wright)

