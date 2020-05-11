Munich court to drop case against British short seller over Wirecard shares

Updates with Perring comment, details

MUNICH, May 11 (Reuters) - A Munich court is planning to drop proceedings against British short seller Fraser Perring for suspected manipulation of the share price of German payment processor Wirecard WDIG.DE, a court spokesman said on Monday.

The deal concludes an investigation that was launched in 2016 after the stock took a battering from short sellers after Perring's Zatarra Research accused the company of misleading accounting and fraud, charges Wirecard has strongly denied.

The court reached the decision with the consent of prosecutors and the defense, the spokesman said.

The deal was contingent upon Perring making a payment to a charitable organization to the tune of a low five-digit thousand euro figure.

Perring confirmed that he had authorised his German counsel to make the payment to charity. "The payment has been made," he said in response to a Reuters inquiry.

Last week, Wirecard revamped its management board amid continuing allegations including accounting irregularities and disclosure violations, which it denies.

