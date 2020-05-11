Munich court to drop case against British short seller over Wirecard shares

MUNICH, May 11 (Reuters) - A Munich court is planning to drop proceedings against British short seller Fraser Perring for suspected manipulation of the share price of German payment processor Wirecard WDIG.DE, a court spokesman said on Monday.

The court reached the decision with the consent of prosecutors and the defense, the spokesman said.

