MUNI Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the MUNI ETF (Symbol: MUNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.59, changing hands as low as $51.57 per share. MUNI shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MUNI's low point in its 52 week range is $49.568 per share, with $52.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.57.
