News & Insights

Personal Finance

Muni Dip Presents Opportunity

October 29, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Muni Dip Presents Opportunity

This week’s muni bond selloff has created a buying opportunity, Wall Street strategists suggest. Following a selloff in U.S. Treasuries, muni yields rose sharply as economic strength tempered hopes for rate cuts. 

 

Despite a Thursday rally, the 10-year benchmark muni yield remains 26 basis points higher than its start-of-week level, marking one of the year’s steepest weekly declines. JPMorgan strategists see value at current levels, particularly with supportive market conditions anticipated in November. 

 

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF drew $362 million in inflows on Thursday, helping bolster the market. Barclays strategist Mikhail Foux expects favorable muni performance later this year, though he advises caution until rates stabilize.

Finsum: We think munis might present one of the best options in the bond market as rates begin their descent 

  • munis
  • fixed income
  • bonds

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.