Muni Dip Presents Opportunity

This week’s muni bond selloff has created a buying opportunity, Wall Street strategists suggest. Following a selloff in U.S. Treasuries, muni yields rose sharply as economic strength tempered hopes for rate cuts.

Despite a Thursday rally, the 10-year benchmark muni yield remains 26 basis points higher than its start-of-week level, marking one of the year’s steepest weekly declines. JPMorgan strategists see value at current levels, particularly with supportive market conditions anticipated in November.

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF drew $362 million in inflows on Thursday, helping bolster the market. Barclays strategist Mikhail Foux expects favorable muni performance later this year, though he advises caution until rates stabilize.

Finsum: We think munis might present one of the best options in the bond market as rates begin their descent

