MUNI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: MUNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.23, changing hands as low as $52.20 per share. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUNI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.30 per share, with $53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.22.

