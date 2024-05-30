Mundoro Capital’s Positive Q1-2024 Financial Health

Mundoro Capital (TSE:MUN) has released an update.

Mundoro Capital Inc. reports a robust first quarter for 2024 with a strong cash position, positive net income, and increased partner-funded exploration expenditures. The company also saw a decrease in corporate expenses and enjoyed a higher cash flow from operations compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Mundoro continues to engage in discussions for joint ventures and has been actively purchasing shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid program.

