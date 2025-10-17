Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (CCFN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.71 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $5.05 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $15.65 million from $12.77 million last year.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.71 Mln. vs. $5.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $15.65 Mln vs. $12.77 Mln last year.

