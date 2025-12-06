Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München - Depositary Receipt (MURGY) Price Target Increased by 37.98% to 78.92

The average one-year price target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MURGY) has been revised to $78.92 / share. This is an increase of 37.98% from the prior estimate of $57.20 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$28.15 to a high of $142.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.60% from the latest reported closing price of $49.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MURGY is 0.17%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 9,095K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 1.76% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 297K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 7.75% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing a decrease of 41.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 102K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MURGY by 12.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

