Mun Siong Engineering Hosts Annual General Meeting

Mun Siong Engineering Ltd. (SG:MF6) has released an update.

Mun Siong Engineering Limited convened its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 25, 2024, with Chairlady Ms Cheng Woei Fen presiding over proceedings, including the introduction of key company figures. Shareholders were notified in advance through the company’s and SGX-ST’s websites, and no advance questions were submitted by shareholders by the cut-off date. The AGM provided a platform for shareholders to engage with the management and discuss the proposed renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate.

