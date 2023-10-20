Mumford & Sons Performing Exclusively for Wells Fargo Autograph Card Holders: Here's How to Get Tickets

Wells Fargo just announced a new offer for the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Credit Card. The new initiative, Autograph Card Exclusives, hosts concerts and events exclusively for Autograph cardholders. This added credit card perk will now let cardholders see big-name artists perform in small venues. But act fast as tickets for the Mumford & Sons concert just went on sale.

The Mumford & Sons concert

To kick off Autograph Card Exclusives, the first live performance will be a concert by the Grammy Award winning group Mumford & Sons. Only Autograph cardholders can buy tickets.

When: November 20th, 2023.

Where: The concert will take place in Los Angeles, at a small (1,500 capacity) venue called The Bellwether.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets went on sale Oct. 19, and each Autograph cardholder can purchase a maximum of four tickets to Autograph Card Exclusives events. Here are the steps for buying tickets.

Go to the web page for the specific Autograph Card Exclusives event you are interested in attending. In this case, Mumford & Sons at the Bellwether .

. Click the “Buy Now” button, which will take you to the event ticketing page.

Use your Wells Fargo Autograph Card to pay and complete your purchase.

Should you get a Wells Fargo Autograph card?

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Credit Card also has a number of other perks, and was even named as one of Kiplinger’s best rewards credit cards AND best travel credit cards. The card, which has a $0 annual fee, offers a solid three points per dollar on a number of common purchases, including travel, restaurant, gas, and streaming services. Plus, it offers one point per dollar for everything else. On top of that, if you spend $1,000 in the first three months, you’ll be awarded 30,000 points, a $300 cash value.

“With new Autograph Card Exclusives, Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders will now have an in to see some of the biggest musical artists in intimate settings,” said Krista Phillips, EVP, Head of Consumer Credit Cards and Marketing at Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo will be bringing more exclusive access and experiences to Autograph credit card customers in 2024 – and this is a benefit every music lover will want to have in their wallet.”

Also, check out our tool — powered by Bankrate — below to compare credit cards today.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.