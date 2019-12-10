US Markets

Mulvaney says trajectory toward Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal "pretty good"

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday the prospects for the first part of a U.S. trade deal with China look good.

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday the prospects for the first part of a U.S. trade deal with China look good.

"I think the trajectory toward a phase 1 deal is pretty good," Mulvaney said at a Wall Street Journal event. He repeated President Donald Trump's assertion that he does not feel pressured to get a trade agreement signed with Beijing before the November 2020 election.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular