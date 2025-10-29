MultiSensor AI Holdings (MSAI) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for MultiSensor AI Holdings (NasdaqCM:MSAI) has been revised to $2.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 171.24% from the latest reported closing price of $0.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in MultiSensor AI Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSAI is 0.10%, an increase of 40.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 15,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 9,375K shares representing 27.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Morris Harris holds 3,239K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 45.94% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 700K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 579K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing a decrease of 22.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSAI by 54.59% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.