Multiple victims reported after shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis - WRTV, citing police

April 16 (Reuters) - Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty," an ABC-affiliated television station said.

The incident was reported at the FedEx facility at Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, WRTV said. (https://bit.ly/2QwC76Z)

Marion County Sheriff's office confirmed the shooting at the FedEx facility. However, the office did not give more details.

Calls to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went unanswered. FedEx did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

