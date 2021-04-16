US Markets
FDX

Multiple victims reported after shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis - WRTV, citing police

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published

Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty," an ABC-affiliated television station said.

Adds details from WRTV report, confirmation from Marion County sheriff

April 16 (Reuters) - Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a "mass casualty," an ABC-affiliated television station said.

The incident was reported at the FedEx facility at Mirabel Road in Indianapolis, WRTV said. (https://bit.ly/2QwC76Z)

Marion County Sheriff's office confirmed the shooting at the FedEx facility. However, the office did not give more details.

Calls to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went unanswered. FedEx did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular