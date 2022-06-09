Multiple victims in shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, sheriff's office says

Updates with report of 3 fatalities

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A shooter opened fire at a factory in northern Maryland, on Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, and Fox News reported at least three people had been killed.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, opened fire at Columbia Machine Inc's Smithsburg, Maryland, facility, Fox reported. The network said state police had confirmed three fatalities.

The sheriff's department did not immediately confirm the casualties to Reuters, and it was not clear whether anyone else was wounded.

"We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground," U.S. Representative David Trone of Maryland said on Twitter.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone said.

Smithsburg is near the Pennsylvania state line.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.