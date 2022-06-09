US Markets

Multiple victims in shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, sheriff's office says

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Published

Multiple people were shot at a factory in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday, the local sheriff's office said, adding that the suspect in the incident was no longer a threat.

Updates with report of 3 fatalities

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A shooter opened fire at a factory in northern Maryland, on Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, and Fox News reported at least three people had been killed.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, opened fire at Columbia Machine Inc's Smithsburg, Maryland, facility, Fox reported. The network said state police had confirmed three fatalities.

The sheriff's department did not immediately confirm the casualties to Reuters, and it was not clear whether anyone else was wounded.

"We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground," U.S. Representative David Trone of Maryland said on Twitter.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone said.

Smithsburg is near the Pennsylvania state line.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular