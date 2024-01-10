News & Insights

Multiple spot bitcoin ETFs to begin trading on Thursday - Cboe

January 10, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Multiple issuers' spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will begin trading on Thursday, the Cboe exchange said on Wednesday.

Among the ETFs listed for trading were Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, Franklin Bitcoin ETF, WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund and Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF.

The move marks a watershed moment for the industry and paves the way for a new vehicle to allow investors to get exposure to crypto, without directly owning the currency.

Bitcoin has gained more than 70% in recent months on the expectation ETFs for the asset would be approved.

