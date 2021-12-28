Multiple insiders sold Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Western New England Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, William Wagner, sold US$96k worth of shares at a price of US$9.02 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$8.86. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$76k for 9.27k shares. On the other hand they divested 22.67k shares, for US$207k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Western New England Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WNEB Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Western New England Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Western New England Bancorp. In total, insiders sold US$70k worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, insiders spent US$20k on purchasing shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership of Western New England Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.0% of Western New England Bancorp shares, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Western New England Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Western New England Bancorp, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Western New England Bancorp is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Western New England Bancorp. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Western New England Bancorp (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

