Multiple insiders sold TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TriState Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, James Getz, for US$108k worth of shares, at about US$30.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$30.11, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.2% of James Getz's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of TriState Capital Holdings shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$28.57, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TSC Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

TriState Capital Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at TriState Capital Holdings. Specifically, Chairman James Getz ditched US$108k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does TriState Capital Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. TriState Capital Holdings insiders own about US$79m worth of shares. That equates to 7.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The TriState Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since TriState Capital Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that TriState Capital Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

