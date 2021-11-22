Multiple insiders sold Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Dennis Robison, sold US$59k worth of shares at a price of US$59.48 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$55.54. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Southern Missouri Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Southern Missouri Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp. In total, insiders dumped US$106k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Southern Missouri Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Southern Missouri Bancorp insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Missouri Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Southern Missouri Bancorp is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern Missouri Bancorp. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

