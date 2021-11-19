Multiple insiders sold Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, James Sweeney, sold US$126k worth of shares at a price of US$42.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$42.00. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Sound Financial Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:SFBC Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Insiders at Sound Financial Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Sound Financial Bancorp. Specifically, Independent Director James Sweeney ditched US$126k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Sound Financial Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sound Financial Bancorp insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sound Financial Bancorp Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Sound Financial Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Sound Financial Bancorp is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Sound Financial Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



