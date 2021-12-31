Multiple insiders sold Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Peoples Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, George Broughton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$196k worth of shares at a price of US$33.78 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$31.73. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$111k for 3.60k shares. But they sold 13.73k shares for US$462k. In total, Peoples Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PEBO Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2021

Insiders at Peoples Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Peoples Bancorp over the last quarter. Independent Director Michael Vittorio bought US$33k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares, worth about US$24m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Peoples Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. Still, the insider transactions at Peoples Bancorp in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Peoples Bancorp. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Peoples Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

