Multiple insiders sold ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ONE Gas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Michael Hutchinson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$65k worth of shares at a price of US$86.12 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$82.39. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in ONE Gas didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OGS Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ONE Gas insiders own about US$84m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ONE Gas Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ONE Gas shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at ONE Gas in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, ONE Gas has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

