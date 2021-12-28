Multiple insiders sold Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ocean Bio-Chem

The Executive VP of Sales & Marketing and Director, Gregor Dornau, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$14.37 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$8.15). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Ocean Bio-Chem shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:OBCI Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Ocean Bio-Chem

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ocean Bio-Chem insiders own about US$48m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ocean Bio-Chem Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ocean Bio-Chem shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Ocean Bio-Chem insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Ocean Bio-Chem has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

