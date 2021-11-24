Multiple insiders sold Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Northwest Natural Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice President Strategy and Business Development, Justin Palfreyman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$51.80 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$45.57). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Northwest Natural Holding than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NWN Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Northwest Natural Holding Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Northwest Natural Holding. In total, insiders sold US$209k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.8% of Northwest Natural Holding shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Northwest Natural Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Northwest Natural Holding is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Northwest Natural Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

