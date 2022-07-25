Multiple insiders sold Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

A number of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Northeast Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Brian Pinheiro, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$86k worth of shares at a price of US$34.68 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$38.98. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 22% of Brian Pinheiro's stake.

In total, Northeast Bank insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:NBN Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

Insider Ownership of Northeast Bank

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Northeast Bank insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northeast Bank Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Northeast Bank insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Northeast Bank insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Northeast Bank is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

