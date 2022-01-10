Multiple insiders sold MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MVB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, J. Pallotta, sold US$187k worth of shares at a price of US$40.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$41.65. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.3% of J. Pallotta's holding.

In total, MVB Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:MVBF Insider Trading Volume January 10th 2022

Have MVB Financial Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at MVB Financial. Independent Director J. Pallotta divested only US$8.4k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of MVB Financial shares, worth about US$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MVB Financial Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of MVB Financial insider transactions. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that MVB Financial has 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

