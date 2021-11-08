Multiple insiders sold Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Midland States Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Douglas Tucker, for US$135k worth of shares, at about US$27.03 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$26.05. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Midland States Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MSBI Insider Trading Volume November 8th 2021

Are Midland States Bancorp Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Midland States Bancorp insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Smith bought US$7.9k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Midland States Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Midland States Bancorp Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Midland States Bancorp in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Midland States Bancorp. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Midland States Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

