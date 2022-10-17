Multiple insiders sold Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Quite a few Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kaiser Aluminum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Leo Gerard, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$61k worth of shares at a price of US$92.48 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$65.42). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Kaiser Aluminum insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Kaiser Aluminum

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.5% of Kaiser Aluminum shares, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kaiser Aluminum Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kaiser Aluminum shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Kaiser Aluminum insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Kaiser Aluminum has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

