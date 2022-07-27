Multiple insiders sold GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

A number of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

GAMCO Investors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Kieran Caterina, for US$54k worth of shares, at about US$27.06 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.36. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year GAMCO Investors insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GBL Insider Trading Volume July 27th 2022

Insider Ownership Of GAMCO Investors

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that GAMCO Investors insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The GAMCO Investors Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at GAMCO Investors in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for GAMCO Investors you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

