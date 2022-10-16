Public Companies
DRQ

Multiple insiders sold Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Published

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Dril-Quip Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Donald Underwood, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$122k worth of shares at a price of US$34.70 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.46. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Dril-Quip than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
NYSE:DRQ Insider Trading Volume October 16th 2022

Are Dril-Quip Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Dril-Quip, over the last three months. insider Mario Gabelli sold just US$9.0k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.1% of Dril-Quip shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Dril-Quip Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Dril-Quip insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dril-Quip, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

