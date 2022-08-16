Multiple insiders sold Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

A number of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dolby Laboratories

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Steven Forshay, sold US$172k worth of shares at a price of US$101 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$80.53. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Dolby Laboratories didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DLB Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Does Dolby Laboratories Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of Dolby Laboratories shares, worth about US$46m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dolby Laboratories Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dolby Laboratories shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Dolby Laboratories insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Dolby Laboratories that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

