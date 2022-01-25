Multiple insiders sold Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

A number of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Calavo Growers

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Fresh Sales, Robert Wedin, for US$187k worth of shares, at about US$80.21 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$43.25. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Calavo Growers insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CVGW Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insider Ownership of Calavo Growers

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.4% of Calavo Growers shares, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Calavo Growers Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Calavo Growers insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Calavo Growers has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

