Multiple insiders sold Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brookline Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, David Chapin, sold US$169k worth of shares at a price of US$16.94 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$12.62. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Brookline Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:BRKL Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

Brookline Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Brookline Bancorp insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Bogdan Nowak purchased US$10k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Brookline Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Brookline Bancorp insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brookline Bancorp Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. Still, the insider transactions at Brookline Bancorp in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Brookline Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

