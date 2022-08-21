Multiple insiders sold Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) stock in the last year, which isn't a good sign for investors

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Energy Industries

In fact, the recent sale by Tina Donikowski was the biggest sale of Advanced Energy Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$95.11). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Tina Donikowski's holding.

In the last year Advanced Energy Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:AEIS Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Advanced Energy Industries Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Advanced Energy Industries. In total, Independent Director Tina Donikowski sold US$171k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Advanced Energy Industries insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Advanced Energy Industries Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Advanced Energy Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

