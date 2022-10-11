Multiple insiders bought Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Windtree Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Zuie-Chin Huang for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$1.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.29). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Windtree Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$1.46. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Windtree Therapeutics Insiders Traded Recently?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth US$3.0k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership Of Windtree Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$128k worth of Windtree Therapeutics stock, about 1.4% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Windtree Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Windtree Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Windtree Therapeutics (of which 4 are significant!) you should know about.

