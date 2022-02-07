Multiple insiders bought The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Real Good Food Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Financial Officer Akshay Jagdale bought US$172k worth of shares at a price of US$6.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Real Good Food Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RGF Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Real Good Food Company Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Real Good Food Company insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$387k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Real Good Food Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$379k worth of Real Good Food Company shares. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Real Good Food Company Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Real Good Food Company stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Real Good Food Company (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

