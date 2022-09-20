Multiple insiders bought The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Gorman-Rupp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Gorman bought US$131k worth of shares at a price of US$26.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$25.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Gorman-Rupp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GRC Insider Trading Volume September 20th 2022

Insiders At Gorman-Rupp Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Gorman-Rupp. In total, insiders bought US$285k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Gorman-Rupp insiders own about US$53m worth of shares. That equates to 7.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gorman-Rupp Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Gorman-Rupp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Gorman-Rupp. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Gorman-Rupp you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

