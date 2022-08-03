Multiple insiders bought Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Superior Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Superior Group of Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Inside Director Michael Benstock bought US$286k worth of shares at a price of US$15.37 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$18.37. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Superior Group of Companies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:SGC Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Superior Group of Companies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Superior Group of Companies insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$353k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Superior Group of Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Superior Group of Companies insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Superior Group of Companies Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Superior Group of Companies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Superior Group of Companies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

