Multiple insiders bought Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited's (NYSE:RKLY) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rockley Photonics Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Brian Blaser for US$197k worth of shares, at about US$4.19 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 72.06k shares for US$362k. But they sold 13.36k shares for US$52k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Rockley Photonics Holdings insiders. The average buy price was around US$5.03. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RKLY Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Does Rockley Photonics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rockley Photonics Holdings insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rockley Photonics Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rockley Photonics Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Rockley Photonics Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

