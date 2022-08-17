Multiple insiders bought Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rezolute

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Gilbert Labrucherie bought US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$3.80 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Rezolute insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:RZLT Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Have Rezolute Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$4.9k, in the last three months. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership Of Rezolute

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$346k worth of Rezolute shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rezolute Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Rezolute stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rezolute. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Rezolute.

