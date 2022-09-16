Multiple insiders bought Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Red River Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RRBI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red River Bancshares

The Independent Chairman Teddy Price made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$328k worth of shares at a price of US$54.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$49.35. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.23k shares for US$439k. But they sold 5.85k shares for US$308k. Overall, Red River Bancshares insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:RRBI Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Red River Bancshares

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Red River Bancshares insiders own 34% of the company, currently worth about US$121m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Red River Bancshares Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Red River Bancshares shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Red River Bancshares insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Red River Bancshares, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

