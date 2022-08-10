Multiple insiders bought Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qumu

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David Ristow, for US$132k worth of shares, at about US$2.92 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$0.81. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Ristow.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$201k for 142.15k shares. But they sold 45.08k shares for US$132k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Qumu insiders. The average buy price was around US$1.41. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:QUMU Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insiders At Qumu Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Qumu insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$100k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Qumu insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$534k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Qumu Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Qumu insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Qumu has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

