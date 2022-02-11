Multiple insiders bought Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qumu

The insider, David Ristow, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$132k worth of shares at a price of US$2.92 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$2.01. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. David Ristow was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 100.00k shares worth US$238k. On the other hand they divested 45.08k shares, for US$132k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Qumu insiders. Their average price was about US$2.38. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:QUMU Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insiders at Qumu Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Qumu. Chief Commercial Officer Jason Karp purchased US$19k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Qumu Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Qumu insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about US$1.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qumu Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Qumu insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Qumu (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

