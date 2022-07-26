Multiple insiders bought Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orthofix Medical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Paolucci for US$62k worth of shares, at about US$31.15 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$25.02. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Orthofix Medical insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:OFIX Insider Trading Volume July 26th 2022

Does Orthofix Medical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.1% of Orthofix Medical shares, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orthofix Medical Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Orthofix Medical shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Orthofix Medical and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Orthofix Medical, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

