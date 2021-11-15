Multiple insiders bought Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ocuphire Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Susan Benton for US$91k worth of shares, at about US$4.57 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Ocuphire Pharma insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:OCUP Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Ocuphire Pharma is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Ocuphire Pharma Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Ocuphire Pharma insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$151k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Ocuphire Pharma

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 10% of Ocuphire Pharma shares, worth about US$7.1m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ocuphire Pharma Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Ocuphire Pharma insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ocuphire Pharma. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Ocuphire Pharma (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.