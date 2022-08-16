Multiple insiders bought Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northrim BanCorp

The Independent Director David Karp made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$43.35 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$41.04. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$454k for 10.75k shares. But they sold 1.32k shares for US$57k. In total, Northrim BanCorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NRIM Insider Trading Volume August 16th 2022

Northrim BanCorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Northrim BanCorp insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, five insiders shelled out US$129k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Northrim BanCorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.6% of Northrim BanCorp shares, worth about US$6.2m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Northrim BanCorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Northrim BanCorp insiders are expecting a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Northrim BanCorp.

