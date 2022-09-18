Multiple insiders bought NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in NN, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NNBR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NN Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President of Mobile Solutions & Power Solutions, John Buchan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$197k worth of shares at a price of US$4.09 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.37. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Buchan.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$419k for 144.32k shares. But insiders sold 48.05k shares worth US$197k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by NN insiders. Their average price was about US$2.91. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:NNBR Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

NN Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at NN. Independent Non Executive Chairman Jeri Harman bought US$25k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of NN

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests NN insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$3.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NN Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if NN insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in NN, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

