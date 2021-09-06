Multiple insiders bought Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Molson Coors Beverage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman of the Board, Andrew Molson, for US$153k worth of shares, at about US$47.12 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$46.98. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Andrew Molson.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$187k for 5.00k shares. But they sold 3.24k shares for US$153k. Overall, Molson Coors Beverage insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TAP Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Molson Coors Beverage

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Molson Coors Beverage insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$56m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Molson Coors Beverage Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Molson Coors Beverage shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Molson Coors Beverage and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Molson Coors Beverage has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

