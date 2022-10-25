Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Multiple insiders bought MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in MGE Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGEE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MGE Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Berbee for US$80k worth of shares, at about US$74.86 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$64.68). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months MGE Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
NasdaqGS:MGEE Insider Trading Volume October 25th 2022

Insiders At MGE Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some MGE Energy insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director James Berbee bought US$28k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does MGE Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.5m worth of MGE Energy stock, about 0.2% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MGE Energy Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if MGE Energy insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MGE Energy. While conducting our analysis, we found that MGE Energy has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

