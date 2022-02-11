Multiple insiders bought HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in HeartBeam, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BEAT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HeartBeam

The Director Marga Ortigas-Wedekind made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$54k worth of shares at a price of US$5.99 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.93 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months HeartBeam insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$5.30. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:BEAT Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insiders at HeartBeam Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at HeartBeam. Chief Financial Officer Richard Brounstein shelled out US$17k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does HeartBeam Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that HeartBeam insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$5.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HeartBeam Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think HeartBeam insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HeartBeam. For example, HeartBeam has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

